2019 NBA Playoffs
2019 NBA Playoffs

Butler, Dudley ejected after scuffle in Game 4

Apr 20, 2019 4:50 PM ET

 

Jimmy Butler and Jared Dudley are ejected after a third-quarter scuffle.

NEW YORK (AP)  -- Jimmy Butler and Jared Dudley were ejected Saturday in the third quarter of Game 4 between Philadelphia and Brooklyn after a scuffle that spilled into the stands.

Dudley reacted to Joel Embiid's hard foul on Jarrett Allen, bumping the 76ers' All-Star center. Butler then shoved Dudley from behind to start the pushing and shoving, with Ben Simmons and Dudley - who had exchanged words earlier - tumbling into the front row as referees rushed in to intervene.

After a lengthy video review, Embiid's foul was ruled a flagrant one, and Butler and Dudley were given technicals and thrown out.

