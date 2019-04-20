From retread to 'godsend', Bogut finds new life with Warriors

LOS ANGELES — Andrew Bogut came back to the Warriors expecting to wave a towel. Who knew he’d actually need one here in the playoffs?

Life comes at you fast, and so does opportunity, and suddenly Bogut has gone from insurance policy to rotational player and perhaps the Warriors’ best big man, all in a matter of days.

“It’s crazy,” he said in that familiar Aussie twang.

Two months ago, Bogut was in his native country, having just wrapped up an MVP season in Australia's National Basketball League when his caller ID showed a familiar area code from the U.S. On Sunday, he’ll get some significant burn at Staples Center when the Warriors try to push their first-round lead over the Clippers toward 3-1.

This is a case of a player being in the right place at the right time and a two-time defending champion not taking their place in the league for granted. As a result, Bogut has found new life for his NBA career at age 34 and the Warriors, a capable replacement for starter DeMarcus Cousins, who’s probably done for the season with a torn right quad.

"Andrew has been a godsend," said coach Steve Kerr. "The reason it was such a great signing for us, is not that he’s just a hell of a player, but because he has been with us and he is so familiar with what we do.”

The Warriors dismantled the Clippers in Game 3 to retake control of the series.

Yes, this is a remarriage of convenience — Bogut knows the system and his way around the locker room, and the Warriors know what he brings and how to squeeze him into the system. When they signed him in mid-March, the plan was for Bogut to back up Cousins but mostly be someone who could provide additional leadership in the locker room and a wise voice on the bench.

The bonus is Bogut is healthy, in tremendous shape and moving smoothly on the floor. This is the pleasant surprise the Warriors weren’t fully expecting, but will take, even though the center position has never been emphasized during the Kerr era.

Bogut’s play in Game 3 made the Warriors more confident and reassured about the 5, anyway. He started, grabbed 14 rebounds, found open teammates and dished out five assists, proving respectable while defending the rim. Bogut played 25 minutes, his most in the NBA since January of 2017.

“He looks amazing,” Draymond Green said. “Incredible to have him back where he belongs.”

Bogut has a bit of unfinished business with the Warriors. During his previous tour of duty, he suffered a knee injury in Game 5 and was lost for the remainder of the 2016 NBA Finals, which the Warriors ultimately lost to Cleveland. Bogut was a factor in that series and his injury, along with Green’s infamous one-game suspension, probably cost Bogut a second championship ring and the Warriors a potential fourth during this ongoing dynastic run.

The former No. 1 overall pick closed out his first 13-year stint in the NBA as a drifter, seeing scattered playing time with the Mavericks, Cavaliers and Lakers after the Warriors didn’t re-sign him, just 51 games total. When the Lakers released him after 24 games in 2017, there were no other takers and Bogut retreated to Australia, all but retired from the NBA.