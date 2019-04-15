Cousins exits Game 2 vs. Clippers with left quad injury

Golden State Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins made an early exit from Monday's Game 2 against the LA Clippers, suffering a left quadricep injury while tumbling after a loose ball with 8 1/2 minutes remaining in the first quarter.

DeMarcus Cousins (left quad injury) will not return to tonight's game. He will get an MRI in the next 24 hours. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) April 16, 2019

Cousins wasn't contacted on the play, and immediately stayed down as the Clippers corralled possession and pivoted upcourt in transition. He immediately flagged the training staff and began heading toward the locker room, walking gingerly on the injured leg.

The team updated his status shortly afterward, announcing he wouldn't return and will be undergoing an MRI within a day's time.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski later reported that there's "significant concern" the injury is a torn left quad, but hope it's a strain.

There's significant concern that DeMarcus Cousins has suffered a torn left quad, but there won't be complete certainty until his MRI on Tuesday, league sources tell ESPN. The hope is that it's just a strain. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 16, 2019

Cousins had posted two points, two rebounds and an assist in three minutes prior to his exit. In 30 games this season, Cousins averaged 16.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.5 blocks in 25.7 minutes.