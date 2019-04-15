2019 NBA Playoffs
Cousins exits Game 2 vs. Clippers with left quad injury

From NBA.com Staff

Apr 15, 2019 11:23 PM ET

 

DeMarcus Cousins exited Game 2 midway through the first quarter.

Golden State Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins made an early exit from Monday's Game 2 against the LA Clippers, suffering a left quadricep injury while tumbling after a loose ball with 8 1/2 minutes remaining in the first quarter.

Cousins wasn't contacted on the play, and immediately stayed down as the Clippers corralled possession and pivoted upcourt in transition. He immediately flagged the training staff and began heading toward the locker room, walking gingerly on the injured leg.

The team updated his status shortly afterward, announcing he wouldn't return and will be undergoing an MRI within a day's time.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski later reported that there's "significant concern" the injury is a torn left quad, but hope it's a strain.

Cousins had posted two points, two rebounds and an assist in three minutes prior to his exit. In 30 games this season, Cousins averaged 16.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.5 blocks in 25.7 minutes. 

 
Charles Barkley sends positive vibes to fellow Alabama native DeMarcus Cousins.

