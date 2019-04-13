Reports: Lakers looking at Lue, Williams for head job

The Lakers have contacted Tyronn Lue regarding their vacant head coaching job and have been granted permission to do the same with 76ers assistant Monty Williams, ESPN and Yahoo Sports reported on Saturday.

Yahoo Sources: The Lakers have reached out to Tyronn Lue regarding their head coach position and are expected to meet at some point next week. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) April 13, 2019

The Lakers have been granted permission to meet and discuss head coaching job with 76ers assistant Monty Williams, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 13, 2019

The Lakers' job became available on Friday, when the franchise and former head coach Luke Walton agreed to part ways.

Lue amassed a 128-83 record and helped the Cavaliers win the first championship in their history during two full seasons and parts of two others in Cleveland. He won two previous titles as a deep reserve with the Lakers, in 2000 and 2001.

Williams went 173-221 in five seasons with the New Orleans Hornets/Pelicans, from 2010 to 2015. This is his first season back on an NBA bench after taking several years off following the death of his wife in a car accident.