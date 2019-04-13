Around The League
Around The League

Reports: Lakers looking at Lue, Williams for head job

From NBA Twitter and media reports

Apr 13, 2019 6:31 PM ET

Tyronn Lue is reportedly on the short list of candidates for the Lakers' head coaching job.

The Lakers have contacted Tyronn Lue regarding their vacant head coaching job and have been granted permission to do the same with 76ers assistant Monty Williams, ESPN and Yahoo Sports reported on Saturday. 

The Lakers' job became available on Friday, when the franchise and former head coach Luke Walton agreed to part ways. 

Lue amassed a 128-83 record and helped the Cavaliers win the first championship in their history during two full seasons and parts of two others in Cleveland. He won two previous titles as a deep reserve with the Lakers, in 2000 and 2001. 

Williams went 173-221 in five seasons with the New Orleans Hornets/Pelicans, from 2010 to 2015. This is his first season back on an NBA bench after taking several years off following the death of his wife in a car accident. 

Copyright © 2019 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.