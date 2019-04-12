2019 NBA Playoffs
Pistons' Griffin remains day-to-day with troublesome knee

Apr 12, 2019 2:58 PM ET

Blake Griffin, who has been dealing with a troublesome left knee, did not play in Wednesday's regular-season finale.

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP)  -- Detroit Pistons coach Dwane Casey says star forward Blake Griffin is still day-to-day heading into the postseason.

The NBA playoffs start Saturday, but Detroit opens its series against top-seeded Milwaukee on Sunday night. The extra rest was a bit of a break for the Pistons, who also get two days off before Games 2 and 3. Griffin, who has been dealing with a troublesome left knee, did not play in the regular-season finale Wednesday when Detroit wrapped up a playoff spot by winning at New York .

Griffin played 75 games this season, his most since 2013-14, when he was with the Los Angeles Clippers. He averaged a career-high 24.5 points per game, along with 7.5 rebounds and 5.4 assists. He also made a career-high 189 3-pointers, shooting 36 percent from beyond the arc.

