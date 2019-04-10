Sixers GM Brand implies Joel Embiid (left knee) might miss start of playoffs

Apr 10, 2019 8:47 PM ET

Joel Embiid is averaging 27.5 points and 13.6 rebounds.

Philadelphia 76ers general manager Elton Brand told reporters Wednesday that "it's possible" that All-Star center Joel Embiid, who's been dealing with knee and back issues since the All-Star break, might not be ready to play when the playoffs start this weekend.

Embiid and other starters were not scheduled to play in the season finale Wednesday as the Sixers hosted the Bulls.

Philadelphia rested the All-Star center on Tuesday night in the Sixers 122-99 loss to the Miami Heat, and has been held out for "load management" reasons and because of a sore left knee several times since the All-Star break.

The Sixers are the No. 3 seed in the East for the first round of the playoffs.

 

 

Copyright © 2019 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.