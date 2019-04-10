Sixers GM Brand implies Joel Embiid (left knee) might miss start of playoffs

Philadelphia 76ers general manager Elton Brand told reporters Wednesday that "it's possible" that All-Star center Joel Embiid, who's been dealing with knee and back issues since the All-Star break, might not be ready to play when the playoffs start this weekend.

Sixers GM Elton Brand on Joel Embiid, who has been dealing with a knee ailment & will end up missing 15 games since the All-Star break for load management: "I'm optimistic he'll be ready for this weekend."



Reporter: Is there a chance that he won't be?



EB: "It's possible." — Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) April 10, 2019

Embiid and other starters were not scheduled to play in the season finale Wednesday as the Sixers hosted the Bulls.

Philadelphia rested the All-Star center on Tuesday night in the Sixers 122-99 loss to the Miami Heat, and has been held out for "load management" reasons and because of a sore left knee several times since the All-Star break.

The Sixers are the No. 3 seed in the East for the first round of the playoffs.