Dirk Nowitzki officially announces retirement

It took a heartfelt display of career reflection and nostalgic chants of "M-V-P" for Dirk Nowitzki to finally say aloud what the basketball world has assumed all season.

"As you might expect," Nowitzki told the sold-out Dallas crowd, "this was my last home game."

Just like that, the best player in Mavericks history officially ended a 21-year, Hall-of-Fame career. Nowitzki rose from an unknown foreign draft prospect to a league MVP and NBA champion while revolutionizing the game with his combination of height and shooting touch. In doing so, he lifted Dallas from basketball doldrums to perennial contention and league-wide respect.

"I've put you guys on a hell of a ride with a lot of ups and downs and you guys always stuck with me and supported me, and I appreciate it," Nowitzki told the crowd.

Relive the memorable night in Dallas as Dirk Nowitzki announces his retirement.

For that and much more, Mavericks fans serenaded Nowitzki with one chant just as heartfelt as the one before: "THANK YOU DIRK." That followed messages of admiration and appreciation from legendary NBA forwards in attendance, including Larry Bird, Charles Barkley, Scottie Pippen, Detlef Schrempf and Shawn Kemp.

Even in their company, the night belonged to Nowitzki, the only one among them to have scored more than 30,000 career points. The man behind that achievement and legacy, the 7-foot German said, will remain in Dallas long after his playing career ends.

"This is my new home," Nowitzki said to a roar of approval. "I left Germany over 20 years ago and became a Texan."