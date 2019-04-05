Westbrook averages triple-double for third straight season

With three assists in the opening minutes of Friday's clash with Detroit, Oklahoma City star Russell Westbrook has clinched a triple-double average for the third straight season.

It comes three days after Westbrook registered another historic triple-double feat, putting up 20 points, 20 rebounds and 21 assists in a victory over the Lakers to join Wilt Chamberlain with the only 20-20-20 lines in league annals.

3rd assist of the night. Russell Westbrook is now assured of averaging a triple-double for the 3rd straight season. First time that’s happened in NBA #hist0ry. #WhyNot? pic.twitter.com/S6BgEeB3Bf — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) April 6, 2019

Westbrook's three straight triple-double seasons are an unprecedented achievement, with Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson accounting for the only other comparable campaign in NBA history, back in 1961-62.

Westbrook was arguably the story of the 2016-17 season, winning the Kia MVP as he matched Robertson with his first triple-double season.

Westbrook's relentless pace has continued despite considerably less fanfare over the ensuing two seasons. His 98 individual triple-doubles are more than any NBA player over a three-year period, pushing his overall total of 135 to third on the career list, trailing only Magic Johnson (138) and Robertson (181).

Russell Westbrook's triple-double seasons