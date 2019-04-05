Around The League
Westbrook averages triple-double for third straight season

From NBA.com Staff

Apr 5, 2019 8:54 PM ET

Russell Westbrook is averaging 23.0 points, 11.1 rebounds and 10.5 assists this season.

With three assists in the opening minutes of Friday's clash with Detroit, Oklahoma City star Russell Westbrook has clinched a triple-double average for the third straight season. 

It comes three days after Westbrook registered another historic triple-double feat, putting up 20 points, 20 rebounds and 21 assists in a victory over the Lakers to join Wilt Chamberlain with the only 20-20-20 lines in league annals.

Westbrook's three straight triple-double seasons are an unprecedented achievement, with Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson accounting for the only other comparable campaign in NBA history, back in 1961-62. 

Westbrook was arguably the story of the 2016-17 season, winning the Kia MVP as he matched Robertson with his first triple-double season. 

Westbrook's relentless pace has continued despite considerably less fanfare over the ensuing two seasons. His 98 individual triple-doubles are more than any NBA player over a three-year period, pushing his overall total of 135 to third on the career list, trailing only Magic Johnson (138) and Robertson (181). 

Russell Westbrook's triple-double seasons

PointsReboundsAssists
2016-1731.610.710.4
2017-1825.410.110.3
2018-1923.011.110.5

