Westbrook matches Wilt with remarkable 20/20/20

Russell Westbrook is no stranger to ridiculous statistical lines.

Indeed, we've become so accustomed to his gaudy performances that there's been virtually zero fanfare for the fact that he's all but assured of averaging a triple-double for a third straight season.

But the Thunder superstar outdid himself Tuesday in a 119-103 victory over the Lakers, matching Wilt Chamberlain as the only players in NBA history to reach or surpass 20 points, 20 rebounds and 20 assists in a single game.

Chamberlain set the gold standard for NBA triple-doubles in 1968, piling up 22 points, 25 rebounds and 21 assists against the Pistons in what seemed to be one of his one of his most unassailable feats, right up with his 50.4-point season and 100-point game.

But despite an off shooting night that resulted in a scoreless first quarter, Westbrook followed suit with 20 points, 20 rebounds and 21 assists, pulling down one last board with 41 seconds remaining to cross the final threshold.

"Overwhelming," he said. "I'm humbled. I'm just thankful to be able to compete at a high level and play the game I love."