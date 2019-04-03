Young responds to Simmons' Kia Rookie of the Year pick

Just two days ago, reigning Kia NBA Rookie of the Year Ben Simmons quickly, and perhaps dismissively of any competition, stated Luka Doncic would be his pick for the 2018-19 award.

#Sixers PG Ben Simmons said he would vote for #Mavs G Luka Doncic for NBA rookie before explaining why: pic.twitter.com/HShEKi1bt6 — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) April 1, 2019

Two days and one game against Atlanta later, another rookie might have made a strong case to sway the vote.

Hawks guard Trae Young, whose steadily rising campaign has drawn support from several other league sources, popped off for 33 points, 7 rebounds and 12 assists in a 130-122 victory.

After the game, Young responded to a prompt, acknowledging he saw Simmons' comment, and suggested that "maybe [Simmons] thinks differently now."

I asked Trae Young about Ben Simmons' rookie of the year comment the other day on thinking Luka should win the award. Trae had 33-12-7 tonight: "Maybe he thinks differently now." pic.twitter.com/8tztEWR0v8 — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) April 4, 2019

Though the Hawks (29-50) are headed on vacation and the Sixers (49-29) are looking ahead to the playoffs, Atlanta has recovered from a 7-23 start to essentially play close to .500 ball (22-27) the rest of the way. Potentially adding two top-10 picks to the existing young core could lift the Hawks into playoff contention quicker than anyone expected, meaning this is a budding rivalry with a chance to earn some competitive teeth.

Time, and award season, will tell.