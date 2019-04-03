Stephen Curry credits contact lenses for reversing shooting slump

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry says contact lenses are the reason he snapped out of his post- All-Star shooting slump.

“I started wearing contacts,” Curry told Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic. “No, I’m serious. It’s like the whole world has opened up.”

The sharpshooter says he's always had issues with his eyes, but he was able to overcome those difficulties.

“I had gotten so used to squinting for so long,” Curry added. “It was just normal.”

But because Curry suffers from a degenerative eye disease, it's possible his vision has worsened over the years. Here's more from Thompson on Curry's eye condition, which is called Keratoconus:

"Technically, it’s an eye disease in which the cornea, normally a circle, progressively thins and takes on a cone shape. This distortion has given Curry what is known as an astigmatism, which is a type of error in the way the light bends when entering the eye. It doesn’t distribute the light equally to the retina and leads to blurred or distorted vision. It’s a genetic condition Curry was probably born with, though scientists don’t know how it is acquired."

The 31-year-old is shooting 48.7 percent from 3-point since mid-March and has hit five-plus 3-pointers in nine straight games. Somehow, it seems Curry -- arguably the greatest shooter in NBA history -- will be even better at shooting now that his eyesight is corrected.

The Warriors will need Curry's vision to remain clear as they look to win their third-straight NBA championship this summer.

