League fines Warriors' Green, Curry, Durant for public criticism of officiating

NEW YORK -- Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has been fined $35,000 for making statements on social media which impugned the integrity of NBA officiating; Warriors guard Stephen Curry has been fined $25,000 for his actions and public statements impugning the integrity of NBA officiating; and Warriors forward Kevin Durant has been fined $15,000 for public criticism of the officiating, it was announced Tuesday by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.

The NBA’s investigation into this matter included the review of player conduct that took place through Sunday, March 31, and the ultimate findings were determined after verifying all available information.

The actions of all three players occurred at various points during and following the Warriors’ 131-130 overtime loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on March 29 at Target Center.