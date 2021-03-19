Top Stories

Paul George fined $35,000 for criticism of officiating

George made his comments to the media following a Clippers loss on March 17.

Paul George has been fined $35,000 by the NBA.

NEW YORK, March 19, 2021 – LA Clippers’ forward Paul George has been fined $35,000 for public criticism of the officiating, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.

George made his comments to the media following the Clippers’ 105-89 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on March 17 at American Airlines Center.

 

