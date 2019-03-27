Numbers to Know - Most Improved Player award

THE BASICS

We'll start pretty simple. Here are the 15 players who have seen the biggest increases in points + rebounds + assists per game from last season.

For some of the players listed above, it's all about minutes. Cedi Osman has seen the league's biggest jump in minutes per game, from 11.0 last season to 32.1 this season. In fact, the only player above who doesn't rank in the top 33 in regard to minutes-per-game increase is Paul George.

To take the minutes increase out of the math, we can look at points, rebounds and assists on a per-36 basis.

Both Giannis Antetokounmpo (two seasons ago) and George (in 2012-13) have won the Most Improved award before. But there's a case to be made that one of them should win it again.