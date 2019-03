PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns forward Kelly Oubre Jr. today underwent a procedure on a sprained left thumb after suffering the injury in the Suns’ game at New Orleans on March 16. His expected recovery time is approximately four to six weeks.

Oubre has averaged 16.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.7 three-pointers, 1.4 steals and 1.0 blocks in 40 games since the Suns acquired him from Washington on Dec. 17.