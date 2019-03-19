Legendary Moments: Michael Jordan returns to NBA in 1995 after 17-month retirement

Michael Jordan shocked the NBA world on March 18, 1995, with a now infamous, two-word fax:

"I'm back."

The next day -- more than a year after his retirement from the game -- Jordan was back on the floor with the Chicago Bulls to take on Reggie Miller and the Indiana Pacers.

Jordan wore No. 45 during the game because No. 23 had been retired by the Bulls following his retirement. Jordan scored 19 points in his return with six rebounds and six assists in 43 minutes of action. The Bulls lost the game 103-96 in overtime.

The game was nationally televised and watched by an estimated 35 million people. It's still the most-watched game in NBA history.

Three games later, Jordan dominated for 55 points against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. If it wasn't clear already, it was now.

Jordan was back.

* * *

