Nowitzki passes Chamberlain in career points

Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki is the sixth leading scorer in NBA history, scoring four points in the first quarter of Monday's game with the Pelicans to pass one-time leader Wilt Chamberlain.
Nowitzki scored the decisive points on a trademark fadeaway jumper.
The Legend of Dirk continues... 👏👏👏@swish41 passes Wilt Chamberlain for sixth place on the NBA's all-time scoring list pic.twitter.com/IvzEbhjJtc— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 19, 2019
|Career scoring list
|1. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
|38,387
|2. Karl Malone
|36,928
|3. Kobe Bryant
|33,643
|4. LeBron James
|32,439
|5. Michael Jordan
|32,292
|6. Dirk Nowitzki
|31,420 (game incomplete)
|7. Wilt Chamberlain
|31,416