Nowitzki passes Chamberlain in career points

NBA.com staff reports

Mar 18, 2019 8:58 PM ET

 

Dirk Nowitzki hits the fadeaway jumper to pass Wilt Chamberlain on the career scoring list.

Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki is the sixth leading scorer in NBA history, scoring four points in the first quarter of Monday's game with the Pelicans to pass one-time leader Wilt Chamberlain. 

Nowitzki scored the decisive points on a trademark fadeaway jumper. 

Career scoring list
1. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar38,387
2. Karl Malone36,928
3. Kobe Bryant33,643
4. LeBron James32,439
5. Michael Jordan32,292
6. Dirk Nowitzki31,420 (game incomplete)
7. Wilt Chamberlain31,416

