Report: Still no timetable for Markelle Fultz to return

There is no timetable for when or even if guard Markelle Fultz will play this season for the Magic, according to a report by Roy Parry in the Orlando Sentinel.

Coach Steve Clifford said in a radio interview Monday that it is unlikely Fultz -- acquired in a trade deadline deal with the 76ers that sent reserve forward Jonathon Simmons and two draft picks to Philadelphia -- will play this season.

Clifford walked that comment back a bit Tuesday, saying there is no timetable for Fultz to play.

"Until he gets his shoulder strengthened, he won't be with us," Clifford said.

Fultz was diagnosed with Thoracic Outlet Syndrome in his right shoulder in December and hasn't played since Nov. 19. He is undergoing therapy and rehabilitation in Los Angeles.

The No. 1 pick in the 2017 draft, Fultz played in just 33 games during two injury-plagued seasons in Philadephia. In his 19 games for the 76ers this season, he averaged 8.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists.