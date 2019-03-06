Celtics rule out Irving with left thigh contusion

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) -- Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving will miss Wednesday night's game against the Sacramento Kings with a bruised left thigh.

Kyrie Irving (left thigh contusion) - OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 6, 2019

Irving played the previous night in Golden State, recording 19 points and 11 assists in 30 minutes of a 128-95 victory for the Celtics.

Irving is Boston's leading scorer at 23.4 points per game, along with 7.0 assists and 4.9 rebounds.

The Celtics entered the game in fifth place in the Eastern Conference, 2 1/2 games behind Philadelphia in the race for home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.