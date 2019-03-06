Celtics rule out Irving with left thigh contusion

The Associated Press

Mar 6, 2019 8:07 PM ET

Kyrie Irving has missed nine games since Jan. 2 because of various nagging injuries.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) -- Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving will miss Wednesday night's game against the Sacramento Kings with a bruised left thigh.

Irving played the previous night in Golden State, recording 19 points and 11 assists in 30 minutes of a 128-95 victory for the Celtics.

Irving is Boston's leading scorer at 23.4 points per game, along with 7.0 assists and 4.9 rebounds.

The Celtics entered the game in fifth place in the Eastern Conference, 2 1/2 games behind Philadelphia in the race for home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

