Report: Kyrie Irving out for Friday's game vs. Celtics

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving will have to wait to face his former team.

The All-Star guard is expected to miss Friday’s matchup against the Boston Celtics (Noon ET, League Pass) due to a lingering right shoulder injury, according to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Nets' Kyrie Irving will miss Friday's game against Boston in Brooklyn. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 28, 2019

ESPN’s Tim Bontemps reports that coach Kenny Atkinson said Friday that Irving was set to be further evaluated Friday morning in hopes of providing an update after the game vs. Boston.

Kenny Atkinson says Kyrie Irving will be evaluated by the Nets this morning before they play the Celtics, and he hopes to have more of an update on Irving’s status postgame. Irving has, including today, been out for eight games with a right shoulder impingement. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) November 29, 2019

Irving has missed seven straight games with the injury, which the team describes as a “shoulder impingement”, including the Nets’ first matchup with Boston on Wednesday night.

Irving, who left the Celtics as a free agent this summer, is averaging 28.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 7.2 assists, while shooting 44.4% overall and 34.1% from 3-point range during his first 11 games of the season.