NEW YORK --Â LA Clippers forward-center Montrezl Harrell has been fined $25,000 for directing inappropriate language toward a fan, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.

The incident occurred with 7:57 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Clippers’ 130-120 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Feb. 11 at Target Center.