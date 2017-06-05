Uncategorized

LA Clippers to host 2 preseason games vs. Toronto Raptors in Hawaii

NBA.com Staff

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Clippers will host two preseason games against the Toronto Raptors in Honolulu this fall.

The games on Oct. 1 and 3 will be played at the Stan Sheriff Center on the University of Hawaii campus. That’s where the Clippers will hold their training camp.

The Clippers will participate in a pregame fan fest at the Hawaii Convention Center as part of the Clippers Hawaii Classic event.

It will be the first time the Clippers have played a game in Hawaii.

