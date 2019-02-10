Raptors sign Malcolm Miller

The Toronto Raptors announced Sunday they have signed forward Malcolm Miller. Per team policy, financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Miller, 6-foot-7, 210 pounds, is averaging 8.2 points, 2.5 rebounds and 22.8 minutes in six games this season with Raptors 905 of the NBA G League. He missed the first 28 games with a torn labrum in his right shoulder. Miller sustained the injury while playing for the Raptors’ entry at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

A native of Gaithersburg, Maryland, Miller was a two-way player with the Raptors last season, averaging 2.5 points, 1.0 rebounds and 8.4 minutes in 15 games (four starts). In 34 games with Raptors 905, he posted averages of 12.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 27.9 minutes.

Miller played four seasons at Holy Cross (2011-15) and was named to the All-Patriot League second team as a senior.