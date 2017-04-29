Warriors to Celebrate "We Believe" Team Tuesday at Game 1 of Conference Semifinals

The Golden State Warriors will celebrate the 2007 “We Believe” team on Tuesday, May 2, during Game 1 of their Conference Semifinals series at Oracle Arena, the team announced today. The celebration takes place one day shy of the 10-year anniversary of the 2006-07 Warriors completing their historic First Round upset over the #1 seeded Dallas Mavericks on May 3, 2007, when they posted a 111-86 victory in Game 6 at Oracle Arena to become the first #8 seed to prevail over a #1 seed in a best-of-seven series.



Tuesday, May 2

7:30 p.m.

Oracle Arena FIND TICKETS Game 1: Warriors vs. JazzTuesday, May 27:30 p.m.Oracle Arena

Several members of that iconic Warriors team will be on-hand for the celebration, including Baron Davis, Stephen Jackson, Jason Richardson, Monta Ellis, Al Harrington, Kelenna Azubuike, Adonal Foyle, Patrick O’Bryant and Zarko Cabarkapa. Another member of that team, Matt Barnes, is currently playing for the Warriors.

To help celebrate the occasion, limited-edition “We Believe” 10-Year Anniversary t-shirts will be available for purchase at WarriorsTeamStore.com starting Tuesday morning, and at Oracle Arena beginning on Tuesday night. These special gold t-shirts feature the same “We Believe” logo that was emblazoned across the front of the fan t-shirts given away at Oracle Arena throughout the 2007 NBA Playoffs, with a special 10-year logo on the sleeve.

Led by Head Coach Don Nelson, the 2006-07 Warriors finished the regular-season with a 16-5 record over their final 21 games to finish with a 42-40 record and claim the #8 seed in the Western Conference Playoffs, marking the team’s first winning season and postseason appearance in 13 years. Facing the heavily favored Mavericks, who finished the regular-season with an NBA-best 67 wins, Golden State won Game 1 in Dallas to steal home court advantage and returned to the Bay Area with the series tied 1-1. Having waited more than a dozen years to host a Playoff game, Warriors fans packed Oracle Arena long before tip-off of Game 3 and roared as the Warriors won Games 3 & 4 at home. After falling in Game 5 at Dallas, the Warriors returned to Oracle Arena and over 20,000 fans wearing their gold “We Believe” t-shirts for Game 6. Holding a two-point lead early in the third quarter, the Warriors went on a 24-3 run that blew the game open in an eventual 25-point series-ending victory.

