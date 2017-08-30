Warriors to Continue Trophy Tour at Team Stores on Labor Day Weekend

The NBA Champion Golden State Warriors will continue the team’s championship trophy tour with the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy available at all Warriors Team Store locations throughout the Bay Area beginning Thursday, August 31, and continuing through the Labor Day Weekend. Since the Warriors won their second title in three years following Game 5 of the 2017 NBA Finals, the trophy has traveled more than 25,000 miles this summer to locations including St. Louis, Missouri (Patrick McCaw), Peoria, Illinois (Shaun Livingston), Seat Pleasant, Maryland (Kevin Durant), the Republic of Georgia (Zaza Pachulia) and more.

Fans will be able to take photographs with the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy at the following locations and times beginning Thursday, August 31:

Thursday, August 31 – Dunk Contest in Burlingame (275 Primrose Road) from 12 to 6 p.m.

Friday, September 1 – Warriors Team Store at Oracle Arena (7000 Coliseum Way, Oakland, CA) from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, September 2 – Warriors Team Store at the Westfield San Francisco Centre (865 Market Street, Suite 249) from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, September 3 – Warriors Team Store in Walnut Creek (1201 S. Main Street) from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Warriors’ flagship radio station, 95.7 The Game, will broadcast “NBA This Week” live from the Warriors Team Store location at Westfield San Francisco Centre through noon on Saturday. On Sunday, fans can receive a complimentary car flag, while supplies last, at the Warriors Team Store location in Walnut Creek. Offseason specials will be available at all Warriors Team Store locations throughout the Labor Day Weekend.