Warriors Unveil 2016-17 NBA Championship Rings at Opening Night

The 2017 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors received their 2016-17 NBA Championship rings during a special pre-game ceremony tonight, Tuesday, October 17, at Opening Night, presented by Chase. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, along with Warriors Owners Joe Lacob and Peter Guber, presented last season’s players and coaches with diamond-clad rings crafted by Jason of Beverly Hills. The Warriors also launched the Championship Ring Raffle for a chance for a lucky fan to win an authentic 2016-17 NBA Championship ring, with proceeds benefitting the Warriors Community Foundation.

Fans can purchase 2016-17 NBA Championship jewelry, including rings, pendants, and cufflinks that feature elements of the players’ custom rings designed by Jason of Beverly Hills, at warriors.com.

The Warriors won the franchise’s fifth NBA title following a 129-120 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 5 of the 2017 NBA Finals at Oracle Arena on June 12. Golden State finished the 2017 NBA Playoffs with a 16-1 (.941) mark, surpassing the 2001 Los Angeles Lakers’ 15-1 (.938) record for the best single-season winning percentage in NBA postseason history and won its first 15 postseason games, an NBA playoff record win streak.

Fans interested in participating in the Championship Ring Raffle can do so by visiting warriors.com/ringraffle for a chance to win a 100% certified, personalized 2016-17 NBA Championship ring. The lucky winner also will enjoy round-trip airfare or ground transportation and a two-night stay in the Bay Area and will attend a Warriors home game in December (selected by the Warriors), during which he/she will be presented with a personalized Championship ring. Proceeds from the raffle will benefit the Warriors Community Foundation in support of education and youth development to promote thriving students, schools and communities.