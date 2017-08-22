NBA Champion Warriors Announce 2017 Preseason Schedule

The NBA Champion Golden State Warriors will play two home games at Oracle Arena and two games in China as part of a four-game preseason schedule, the team announced today.

GSW vs. DEN Saturday, September 30

5:30 p.m.

Oracle Arena

GSW vs. SAC Friday, October 13

7:30 p.m.

Oracle Arena

The Warriors open the 2017 preseason schedule at home on Saturday, September 30, against the Denver Nuggets before making their third trip to China in the last 10 years for a pair of games against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Shenzhen on Thursday, October 5 (10:30 p.m. PDT on October 4) and in Shanghai on Sunday, October 8 (3:30 a.m. PDT). Golden State will return home to close the preseason on Friday, October 13, against the Sacramento Kings.

The Warriors’ previous trips to China include a pair of games against the Milwaukee Bucks in Guangzhou and Beijing in 2008 and two games against the Los Angeles Lakers in Beijing and Shanghai in 2013. The Warriors were one of the first teams to launch a Chinese website and a Weibo account in October of 2013 and currently have the most followers in the NBA on Weibo with over 3.4 million followers.

Television and radio broadcast information for the preseason, as well as ticket information, will be announced at a later date. Below is the Warriors’ 2017 preseason schedule:

Day/Date Opponent Location Time Saturday, September 30 Denver Nuggets Oracle Arena – Oakland 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 4 Minnesota Timberwolves Shenzhen Universiade Center – Shenzhen, China 10:30 p.m.* Sunday, October 8 Minnesota Timberwolves Mercedes-Benz Arena – Shanghai, China 3:30 a.m.* Friday, October 13 Sacramento Kings Oracle Arena – Oakland 7:30 p.m.

All Times Pacific

Warriors Home Games Listed In Bold *Games scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on October 5 and 6:30 p.m. on October 8 local time in China, which is 15 hours ahead of PDT.

Fans interested in securing presale access for partial plans and individual game tickets may do so by joining the Season Ticket Holder Priority Wait List, which currently has over 40,000 members.