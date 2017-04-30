Warriors Announce Schedule for Conference Semifinals Series Against Utah Jazz

The Golden State Warriors announced the schedule for the team’s Western Conference Semifinals series against the Utah Jazz, which begins Tuesday, May 2, at Oracle Arena. The Warriors, who own the #1 seed in the Western Conference, advanced to the Conference Semifinals by defeating the Portland Trail Blazers, 4-0, in the First Round, while the #5 seeded Jazz defeated the Los Angeles Clippers, 4-3.

TNT will have exclusive national television coverage of Tuesday’s Game 1, which is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m., as well as Games 5 & 6 of the series, if necessary. ESPN will televise Game 2 and Game 6, if necessary, while ABC will carry Game 3.

On the radio side, 95.7 The Game and the Warriors Radio Network will broadcast every Conference Semifinals contest of the Warriors-Jazz series, with play-by-play man Tim Roye once again calling the action and Jim Barnett providing analysis. In addition to the local radio coverage, Games 1, 3 & 4 will also be heard nationally on ESPN Radio. All Warriors radio broadcasts can also be heard digitally in a variety of ways, including the Golden State Warriors Official Mobile App for fans within a 75-mile radius of Oracle Arena, the NBA Game Time App, the NBA.com Audio League Pass, and on Sirius XM.

Limited tickets for the Western Conference Semifinals are still available. Fans looking to attend Warriors games during the 2017 NBA Playoffs are encouraged to purchase tickets directly from the team by visiting warriors.com, calling 1-888-GSW-HOOP or at the Oracle Arena Box Office. Warriors.com offers fans the only verified marketplace for all Warriors ticket needs, including official resale tickets from Season Ticket Holders and other fans, that is guaranteed by the Warriors organization. The Warriors resale marketplace offers a safe and convenient way for fans to access all levels of tickets throughout the regular season and playoffs. The Warriors have sold out 232 consecutive games at Oracle Arena and currently have a Season Ticket Priority Wait List of over 39,000 members.

Below is the schedule for the Western Conference Semifinals series between the Golden State Warriors and Utah Jazz:

Game 1: Tuesday, May 2 - 7:30 p.m., Home ( Find Tickets)

TV: TNT; Radio: 95.7 The Game & ESPN Radio

Game 2: Thursday, May 4 - 7:30 p.m., Home ( Find Tickets)

TV: ESPN; Radio: 95.7 The Game

Game 3: Saturday, May 6 - 5:30 p.m., @UTA

TV: ABC; Radio: 95.7 The Game & ESPN Radio

Game 4: Monday, May 8 - 6 p.m., @UTA

TV: TNT; Radio: 95.7 The Game & ESPN Radio

Game 5*: Wednesday, May 10 - Time TBD, Home ( Find Tickets)

TV: TNT; Radio: 95.7 The Game

Game 6*: Friday, May 12 - Time TBD, @UTA

TV: ESPN; Radio: 95.7 The Game

Game 7*: Sunday, May 14 - Time TBD, Home

TV: TBD; Radio: 95.7 The Game

*if necessary