Warriors Announce Remaining Broadcast Schedule for Western Conference Semifinals vs. New Orleans

The remaining dates and times for the 2018 Western Conference Semifinals series between the Golden State Warriors and the New Orleans Pelicans, which tipped off last night with Golden State’s 123-101 Game 1 win, have been announced by the NBA. TNT will have exclusive national television coverage of Tuesday’s Game 2 (7:30 p.m. PDT tip-off), with Game 3 airing on ESPN (5 p.m. PDT) and Game 4 on ABC (12:30 p.m. PDT).

The Warriors, who own the #2 seed in the Western Conference, advanced to the conference semifinals by defeating the #7 seed San Antonio Spurs, 4-1, in the first round. The #6 seed Pelicans defeated the #3 seed Portland Trail Blazers, 4-0.

On the radio side, 95.7 The Game and the Warriors Radio Network will broadcast every contest of the Warriors-Pelicans series, with play-by-play man Tim Roye once again calling the action, joined by color analyst Jim Barnett. In addition to the local radio coverage, each of the first four games of the series will also be heard nationally on ESPN Radio. All Warriors radio broadcasts can also be heard digitally in a variety of ways, including the Golden State Warriors Official Mobile App for fans within a 75-mile radius of Oracle Arena, the NBA Game Time App, the NBA.com Audio League Pass, and on Sirius XM.

Golden State has won 21 of its last 23 playoff games, including a franchise-record 13 consecutive playoff home wins. The Warriors, making their sixth-straight playoff appearance, won the 2015 and 2017 NBA Championships and have earned three consecutive NBA Finals appearances since their return to the playoffs in 2013.

Warriors 2018 NBA Playoffs tickets are available at warriors.com. In the event that a Warriors playoff game is sold out, tickets may still be purchased through the Warriors official resale marketplace, where season ticket holders and other fans resell tickets that are 100% guaranteed by the Warriors organization. The Warriors ticket marketplace offers a safe and convenient way for fans to access all levels of tickets throughout the regular season and playoffs.

Below is the schedule for the remainder of the Western Conference Semifinals series between the Warriors and Pelicans:

Game 2: Tuesday, May 1 - 7:30 p.m. PT, Home ( Find Tickets)

TV: TNT; Radio: 95.7 The Game & ESPN Radio

Game 3: Friday, May 4 - 5:00 p.m. PT, @NOP

TV: ESPN; Radio: 95.7 The Game & ESPN Radio

Game 4: Sunday, May 6 - 12:30 p.m. PT, @NOP

TV: ABC; Radio: 95.7 The Game & ESPN Radio

Game 5*: Tuesday, May 8 - Time TBD, Home ( Find Tickets)

TV: TNT; Radio: 95.7 The Game

Game 6*: Thursday, May 10 - Time TBD, @NOP

TV: ESPN; Radio: 95.7 The Game

Game 7*: Monday, May 14 - Time TBD, Home

TV: TNT; Radio: 95.7 The Game

*if necessary