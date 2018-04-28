Warriors Blow By Pelicans in Game 1

The Golden State Warriors lead their Western Conference Semifinals series against the Pelicans one game to none after defeating New Orleans 123-101 in Game 1 on Saturday night. After a neck-and-neck first quarter, the Warriors caught fire in the second frame on their way to their highest scoring playoff half in franchise history, and rode that all the way to victory. Draymond Green was sensational from the opening tip, collecting 16 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists to notch his fourth career postseason triple-double, passing Tom Gola (three) for the most playoff triple-doubles in franchise history. Klay Thompson led all scorers with 27 points and four three-pointers, while Kevin Durant added a double-double with 26 points and 13 rebounds.

TEAM LEADERS GSW NOP Points Points Thompson - 27 Davis - 21 Durant - 26 Moore - 15 Green - 16 Crawford - 14



Rebounds Rebounds Green - 15 Davis - 10 Durant - 13 Rondo / Mirotic - 8 Thompson / Looney - 6 4 Tied - 3



Assists Assists Green - 11 Rondo - 11 West - 4 Miller - 6 4 Tied - 3 Holiday - 4 Stats | Highlights | Photo Gallery

SUPER SECOND

Through the first quarter of action, it looked like Saturday night's game might come down to the final minutes. New Orleans hung tight with Golden State and eventually took a 21-16 lead on E'Twaun Moore's three-pointer at the 4:41 mark. That, however, would prove to be the Pelicans' largest and final lead of the entire contest, as the Warriors immediately answered with a 12-2 run to jump back in front, and would hold a slim 35-34 advantage at the end of the first frame. New Orleans tied the game at 39-39 just over a minute into the second quarter on Darius Miller's three-pointer, but that's when the wheels began to fall off for the Pelicans.

Immediately following that tie, Golden State would reel off the next eight points in the contest to ignite a 37-16 run to close the half that would put the game out of reach. During part of that run, the Dubs had scored 24 of the next 26 points in the game, and held the Pelicans without a field goal for three minutes and thirty seconds. By the time the halftime buzzer sounded, the Warriors had a 21-point lead and had posted their highest scoring postseason first half with 76 points (prev. 73 vs. Phoenix on May 4, 1994) in addition to their highest scoring postseason second quarter with 41 points (prev. 40 vs. Utah on May 11, 2007).

KD caps a 30-9 run with an alley-oop finish (@NBAonTNT) pic.twitter.com/7kqwTIdxRv — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) April 29, 2018

DRAYMOND DOES IT AGAIN

Golden State dominated New Orleans on both ends of the court in that decisive second quarter, and Draymond Green was often at the center of it, as he was throughout the night. He collected 12 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists, three steals and two blocks through the first two quarters of action, and would add another four points, five rebounds and three assists in the third frame before sitting out the entire duration of the fourth with the game well in hand.

With a total of 16 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists, Green (four) moved past Tom Gola (three) for the most playoff triple-doubles in franchise history. In addition, Golden State improved to 26-0 all-time in games in which Green records a triple-double, including 4-0 in the postseason.

SOME LOVE FOR LOONEY

If there was an unsung hero on Saturday, chances are that honor would go to Kevon Looney. Although he didn't get the start, Looney played a critical role in defending Pelican's superstar Anthony Davis, and made an impact on both ends of the floor. In addition to making the only shot he attempted, Looney added six rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 24 minutes, and finished a game-best plus-34.

SHARING THE BALL

The Warriors have proven awfully tough to beat when they're able to move the ball around effectively, and that was the case once again on Saturday night as the Dubs collected 33 assists on 44 made baskets. It marked their third game (all at home) this postseason in which they had at least 30 assists, and their 13th postseason game with at least 30 assists since Steve Kerr took over as head coach in 2014-15. The rest of the NBA has combined for 17 such games over that span.

UP NEXT

Leading the series 1-0, Golden State will attempt to defend home court once more when they host the Pelicans in Game 2 on Tuesday night. FIND TICKETS