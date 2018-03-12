Warriors Clinch Sixth Consecutive NBA Playoff Berth

The Golden State Warriors, who own a record of 51-16 (.761) this season, have clinched a berth in the 2018 NBA Playoffs by virtue of Houston’s win over San Antonio tonight, earning their sixth-straight playoff appearances. The Warriors will appear in the postseason in six-straight years for the first time since qualifying for the postseason in each of the first six years of the league’s existence (1946-47 to 1951-52),

Since returning to the postseason in 2013, Golden State has won the 2015 and 2017 NBA Championships and made three consecutive NBA Finals appearances. Golden State owns a 56-25 (.691) postseason record in that span.

Authentic tickets for all possible home playoff games are now available through the Warriors official resale marketplace, where season ticket holders and other fans resell tickets that are guaranteed by the Warriors organization. Fans interested in securing playoff resale tickets should do so by visiting warriors.com, which offers a safe and convenient way for fans to access all levels of tickets throughout the regular season and playoffs.

Fans looking to attend Warriors games during the 2018 Playoffs will also have an opportunity to purchase tickets directly from the team for the First Round when they go on sale to the general public in early April. Exclusive presales will also be offered to fans on the Season Ticket Priority Wait List, which currently has over 43,000 members, as well as fans that have signed up for Insider Email Alerts. Complete details are available on warriors.com or by calling 1-888-GSW-HOOP.