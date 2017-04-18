Warriors Launch New Bot for Messenger Just in Time for the 2017 NBA Playoffs

The Golden State Warriors announced today a new bot for Facebook Messenger, built to help our fans get answers to any of their 2017 NBA Playoff questions. This Warriors Playoffs Assistant will be available starting today. Warriors fans can communicate directly with the organization via the Messenger Platform providing fans with the latest 2017 NBA Playoff information on everything Warriors including game scores, highlights, merchandise information, traffic, parking and more.

“Messenger allows us to interact with our fans where they are, when they need us, and in the most natural, conversational way,” said Warriors President and Chief Operating Officer Rick Welts. “Offering new automated capabilities like bots for Messenger will make it easier than ever to interact with people in engaging, new ways and we’re excited to launch our bot for Messenger and provide our fans for the first time a Warriors Playoff Assistant service for this year’s playoffs.”

“We’re thrilled the Golden State Warriors have launched their new bot for Messenger,” said David Marcus, Vice President of Messenger. “The Warriors Playoffs Assistant bot for Messenger will give Warriors fans an easy and engaging way to interact directly with their team and have all the information they need right at their fingertips.”

The Warriors worked with Chatfuel to build a bot for Messenger which will provide Warriors fans attending the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Oracle Arena information related to their visit and information for fans outside of Oracle Arena. The Warriors Playoffs Assistant bot for Messenger includes information on the following: traffic information, parking locations, gate entry, bag check information, prohibited items, concession information, Playoff game scores and stats, upcoming schedule information, game highlights delivery, roster info, shopping for Warriors gear and purchasing tickets.

The Warriors currently have a Season Ticket Holder Priority Wait List with over 39,000 members. In the event that a Warriors playoff game is sold out, tickets may still be purchased through the Warriors official resale marketplace, where season ticket holders and other fans resell tickets that are 100% guaranteed by the Warriors organization. The Warriors ticket marketplace offers a safe and convenient way for fans to access all levels of tickets throughout the regular season and playoffs.

American Express is the preferred payment partner of the Golden State Warriors. Visit warriors.com/amex to see how American Express is All for Dub Nation. All Season Long.