Warriors to Host Adobe Fan Night on April 7 Against Pelicans

The Golden State Warriors will host Warriors Fan Night, presented by Adobe, during the team’s regular season home finale on Saturday, April 7, against the New Orleans Pelicans at Oracle Arena, the team announced today.

All fans who enter Oracle Arena on Saturday night will receive a special Warriors Fan Night T-shirt, courtesy of Adobe (pictured below). Adobe teamed up with Aundre Larrow, a photographer in the Adobe Creative Residency Program, to capture the stories of Warriors fans around the Bay Area. Larrow highlights the passion of the fans for the team through his photos and interviews, which will be showcased on Fan Night, along with a three-part video series in-arena and online (viewed here). The Fan Night T-shirt will have quotes on the back from the fans who were interviewed, and the front of the shirt displays the motto “Our Strength Comes From You,” an homage to the Warriors’ “Strength in Numbers” slogan that the club has used since the 2014-15 campaign.

Throughout the evening, the Warriors will also feature videos in-arena that depict the stories of Oakland residents who received customized “The Town” jerseys in celebration of their Oakland roots, their contribution to the Oakland community and their long-time support of the Warriors. Videos depicting Marcus Huffman, the Warriors’ longest tenured full-time employee; Tanya Holland, the chef and owner of Brown Sugar Kitchen; and Calvester Stanley, the president and CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Oakland, were recently released online.

In addition to the Warriors Fan Night T-shirt, the Warriors will thank their fans with unique opportunities and prizes including: