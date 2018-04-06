Blending Fan Stories into Fan Night

An annual tradition on Warriors Ground is to dedicate the regular season finale to Dub Nation. All fans attending Saturday’s Fan Night matchup with the Pelicans will receive a free t-shirt, courtesy of Adobe, and the inspiration behind the design of the t-shirt, as discussed by photographer Aundre Larrow, is where the real story is.

“I had the pleasure of working with the Golden State Warriors for their upcoming Fan Night on April 7th,” Larrow said. “My goal was to bring stories from here and mix it with the joy of fandom and create work that honors not just the 19,596 fans in Oracle but is relatable to Warriors fans across the bay from Oakland to San Jose.”

For more on Aundre’s work on the Fan Night project, check out photos and interviews transcripts in the cities/regions linked below.