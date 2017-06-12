2017 Warriors Championship Parade and Rally

Posted: Jun 12, 2017

The Golden State Warriors and the City of Oakland hosted a parade and rally to honor the 2017 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors on Thursday, June 15, 2017. The parade began on Broadway at 11th Street, turning right on Grand Avenue, turning right on Harrison to 19th St, and right on Lakeside Drive, ending on Oak and proceeding to the Henry J. Kaiser Convention Center.


2017 Warriors Championship Parade and Rally

June 15, 2017

Warriors Championship Parade: Stephen Curry

Hear what Stephen Curry had to say during the Warriors Championship Rally on the southern shores of Lake Merritt on June 15.

2017 Warriors Championship Rally

Warriors Championship Parade: Stephen Curry
Warriors Championship Parade: Stephen Curry

Hear what Stephen Curry had to say during the Warriors Championship Rally on the southern shores of Lake Merritt on June 15.
Jun 15, 2017  |  02:44
Warriors Championship Parade: Kevin Durant
Warriors Championship Parade: Kevin Durant

Hear what Kevin Durant had to say during the Warriors Championship Rally on the southern shores of Lake Merritt on June 15.
Jun 15, 2017  |  00:46
Warriors Championship Parade: Draymond Green
Warriors Championship Parade: Draymond Green

Hear what Draymond Green had to say during the Warriors Championship Rally on the southern shores of Lake Merritt on June 15.
Jun 15, 2017  |  04:01
Warriors Championship Parade: Klay Thompson
Warriors Championship Parade: Klay Thompson

Hear what Klay Thompson had to say during the Warriors Championship Rally on the southern shores of Lake Merritt on June 15.
Jun 15, 2017  |  02:22
Warriors Championship Parade: Livingston and Iguodala
Warriors Championship Parade: Livingston and Iguodala

Hear what the duo of Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston had to say during the Warriors Championship Rally on the southern shores of Lake Merritt on June 15.
Jun 15, 2017  |  03:56
Warriors Championship Parade: Pachulia, West and McGee
Warriors Championship Parade: Pachulia, West and McGee

Hear what the Warriors trio of Zaza Pachulia, David West and JaVale McGee had to say during the Warriors Championship Rally on the southern shores of Lake Merritt on June 15.
Jun 15, 2017  |  03:58
Warriors Championship Parade: McAdoo, Clark and Barnes
Warriors Championship Parade: McAdoo, Clark and Barnes

Hear what the Warriors trio of James Michael McAdoo, Ian Clark and Matt Barnes had to say during the Warriors Championship Rally on the southern shores of Lake Merritt on June 15.
Jun 16, 2017  |  03:09
Warriors Championship Parade: McCaw, Looney and Jones
Warriors Championship Parade: McCaw, Looney and Jones

Hear what the young Warriors trio of Patrick McCaw, Kevon Looney and Damian Jones had to say during the Warriors Championship Rally on the southern shores of Lake Merritt on June 15.
Jun 15, 2017  |  02:51
Warriors Championship Parade: Steve Kerr
Warriors Championship Parade: Steve Kerr

Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr speaks to fans during the Warriors Championship Rally on the southern shores of Lake Merritt on June 15.
Jun 15, 2017  |  05:40
Warriors Championship Parade: Bob Myers
Warriors Championship Parade: Bob Myers

Warriors General Manager Bob Myers speaks to fans during the Warriors Championship Rally on the southern shores of Lake Merritt on June 15.
Jun 15, 2017  |  12:51
Warriors Championship Parade: Joe Lacob and Bob Myers
Warriors Championship Parade: Joe Lacob and Bob Myers

Warriors Owners Joe Lacob and Peter Guber speak to fans during the Warriors Championship Rally on the southern shores of Lake Merritt on June 15.
Jun 15, 2017  |  05:39

Tags
Warriors, 2017 NBA Champions, 2017 NBA Finals, Strength In Numbers, 2017 NBA Playoffs

