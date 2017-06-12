2017 Warriors Championship Parade and Rally
The Golden State Warriors and the City of Oakland hosted a parade and rally to honor the 2017 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors on Thursday, June 15, 2017. The parade began on Broadway at 11th Street, turning right on Grand Avenue, turning right on Harrison to 19th St, and right on Lakeside Drive, ending on Oak and proceeding to the Henry J. Kaiser Convention Center.
Warriors Championship Parade: Stephen Curry
Hear what Stephen Curry had to say during the Warriors Championship Rally on the southern shores of Lake Merritt on June 15.
| 02:44
Warriors Championship Parade: Kevin Durant
Hear what Kevin Durant had to say during the Warriors Championship Rally on the southern shores of Lake Merritt on June 15.
| 00:46
Warriors Championship Parade: Draymond Green
Hear what Draymond Green had to say during the Warriors Championship Rally on the southern shores of Lake Merritt on June 15.
| 04:01
Warriors Championship Parade: Klay Thompson
Hear what Klay Thompson had to say during the Warriors Championship Rally on the southern shores of Lake Merritt on June 15.
| 02:22
Warriors Championship Parade: Livingston and Iguodala
Hear what the duo of Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston had to say during the Warriors Championship Rally on the southern shores of Lake Merritt on June 15.
| 03:56
Warriors Championship Parade: Pachulia, West and McGee
Hear what the Warriors trio of Zaza Pachulia, David West and JaVale McGee had to say during the Warriors Championship Rally on the southern shores of Lake Merritt on June 15.
| 03:58
Warriors Championship Parade: McAdoo, Clark and Barnes
Hear what the Warriors trio of James Michael McAdoo, Ian Clark and Matt Barnes had to say during the Warriors Championship Rally on the southern shores of Lake Merritt on June 15.
| 03:09
Warriors Championship Parade: McCaw, Looney and Jones
Hear what the young Warriors trio of Patrick McCaw, Kevon Looney and Damian Jones had to say during the Warriors Championship Rally on the southern shores of Lake Merritt on June 15.
| 02:51
Warriors Championship Parade: Steve Kerr
Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr speaks to fans during the Warriors Championship Rally on the southern shores of Lake Merritt on June 15.
| 05:40
Warriors Championship Parade: Bob Myers
Warriors General Manager Bob Myers speaks to fans during the Warriors Championship Rally on the southern shores of Lake Merritt on June 15.
| 12:51
Warriors Championship Parade: Joe Lacob and Bob Myers
Warriors Owners Joe Lacob and Peter Guber speak to fans during the Warriors Championship Rally on the southern shores of Lake Merritt on June 15.
| 05:39