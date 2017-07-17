2016-17 Dubs Moments of the Year: Assists

Last week, Draymond Green’s huge defensive performance throughout the 2016-17 run had the spotlight. This week, we continue our celebration of the season’s best moments with a closer look at assists.

From crazy passes to franchise records, the Dubs were the picture of teamwork all season long and averaged 30.4 assists per game during the regular season, the most by a team since the 1984-85 Los Angeles Lakers (31.4 apg). Follow along on social with #DubsTopMoments and bookmark this page to see a new, daily addition Monday through Friday.