Celebrating an NBA Championship in GIF Form

It goes without saying that one of the best parts of winning a championship is the celebration that comes with it. The raw emotion in the immediate moments following the final buzzer of Game 5 is something that Dub Nation can hold on to for years beyond this title. And it’s the same with the players and coaches, who absolutely took joy with becoming the first Bay Area sports team in more than 40 years to capture a title in their home digs. That joy took many forms, and fortunately for you, we captured several of them in GIF form.

Enjoy the postgame scene of an NBA Championship won on Warriors Ground with some of our favorite GIF-able moments from last night.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver presents the Warriors with the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant celebrate their championship moment on Warriors Ground.

Andre Iguodala is certainly fired up to win a second NBA championship.

Kevin Durant shares the championship moment with his mother, Wanda.

Zaza Pachulia celebrates the championship while proudly holding up the flag for his native Georgia.

David West sneaks his way into a pic with Kevon Looney, Ian Clark, Patrick McCaw, James Michael McAdoo and Damian Jones.

Draymond Green celebates the Dubs championship with his 6-month old son.

Head Coach Steve Kerr shares a special moment with Coach Mike Brown.

Stephen Curry basks in the excitement of winning a championship on Warriors Ground.

Kevin Durant's reaction to being named the NBA Finals MVP.

The real reason you want to win the title: the celebratory champagne bath.

Stephen Curry sure is a whole lot of happy.

Drayond Green and Kevin Durant are certainly fired up to be NBA champs.

And yup, Andre is still fired up!

So many laughs and good times!

And a little bit of champagne too.

Letting the moment soak in.

Dancing with Larry.

More dancing with Larry.