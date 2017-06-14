Celebrating an NBA Championship in GIF Form

It goes without saying that one of the best parts of winning a championship is the celebration that comes with it. The raw emotion in the immediate moments following the final buzzer of Game 5 is something that Dub Nation can hold on to for years beyond this title. And it’s the same with the players and coaches, who absolutely took joy with becoming the first Bay Area sports team in more than 40 years to capture a title in their home digs. That joy took many forms, and fortunately for you, we captured several of them in GIF form.
Enjoy the postgame scene of an NBA Championship won on Warriors Ground with some of our favorite GIF-able moments from last night.
