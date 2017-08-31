Champions Rewind

After a disappointing end to the 2016 NBA Finals, the Dubs re-tooled over the summer and proceeded to have a monumental 2016-17 season. Although the club experienced a few bumps along the way, the Dubs saved their best basketball for the postseason, when they won all but one playoff game on the way to securing the franchise’s second NBA Championship in three seasons.

Take a look back at the championship season that was in this multi-part video series, edited and produced by Warriors Studio. A new episode will be released every Thursday throughout the summer until the series concludes on August 31.

Episode 1: The disappointing conclusion to the 2015-16 season sets the stage for an eventful summer that leads into a rollercoaster of a regular season, albeit with far more ups than downs. Watch Video

Episode 2: The Dubs finish the regular season on a high note and Kevin Durant returns to action as the Dubs begin their postseason run. Watch Video

Episode 3: Flash back to 2007 as 'We Believe' team reunites on Warriors Ground and sweeps their way past the Jazz in the Western Conference Semifinals. Watch Video

Episode 4: Relive the top moments of the 2017 Western Conference Finals as the Dubs continued their historic playoff run. Watch Video

Episode 5: The Dubs extend their postseason winning streak to an NBA record 15 games, capped by a clutch 3-pointer from Kevin Durant in the final minute of a thrilling game in Cleveland. Watch Video

Episode 6: The Dubs cap their second championship in three seasons, winning the title on their home floor in Game 5 of the 2017 NBA Finals. Watch Video

Episode 7: The Dubs celebrate through the streets of Oakland as 1.5 million fans cheer the squad on during a championship parade that concluded with a rally on the shores of Lake Merritt. Watch Video

Episode 8: Warriors coaches, players, owners and staff reflect on the team’s historic 2016-17 run and look ahead to what the 2017-18 season has in store. Watch Video