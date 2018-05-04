Game 4 Preview: Warriors at Pelicans - 5/6/18

After dropping Game 3, the Warriors look to bounce back in Game 4 against the Pelicans on Sunday.



BRUNCH AND BASKETBALL

Up 2-1 in the series, the Warriors will look to get back on track on Sunday afternoon in New Orleans. The Warriors are coming off their second loss of the postseason, and a win on Sunday would put them one victory away from reaching the Western Conference Finals for the fourth straight season. Tipoff is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Watch the action on ABC, or listen to the call on 95.7 The Game, the Warriors Mobile App and the Warriors Radio Network.

LAST TIME OUT

he Warriors fell behind early and never fully recovered, falling to the Pelicans 119-100 in Game 3 on Friday in New Orleans. Full Recap

LAST GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, and JaVale McGee

NOP: Rajon Rondo, Jrue Holiday, E'Twaun Moore, Nikola Mirotic and Anthony Davis INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Patrick McCaw (lumbar spine contusion) is out. Team Notes

NOP: Alexis Ajinca (right knee injury), DeMarcus Cousins (left Achilles rupture) and Frank Jackson (right foot fracture) are out. Team Notes

RESERVING AN IMPACT

Over the first two games, the Warriors’ bench outplayed that of the Pelicans, and the Dubs won both games. When the series shifted to New Orleans for Game 3, the Pelicans’ bench outclassed that of the Dubs, and the Pelicans won. As much star-power there is on both sides, this series can come down to who can provide the greatest spark off the bench. On paper, one would think the Dubs have the advantage. With proven vets Andre Iguodala, Shaun Livingston and David West, the Warriors can turn to a wealth of experience. But the Pelicans have shown they have somem firepower of their own. Former Warriors Ian Clark and Jordan Clark have put up a lot of points in a short timespan, and Solomon Hill helped steer the momentum New Orleans’ way in Game 3. Whatever way this series goes, seeing which bench steps up is certainly something to keep an eye on.

HEAD TURNERS

There’s no denying that Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Anthony Davis are some of the brightest stars in the NBA. All of them have had their moments in this series, but some of the most impressive stat lines belong to the likes of Draymond Green and Rajon Rondo. The Warriors’ do-it-all forward is averaging a triple-double for the series (15.7 points, 10.7 assists and 12.0 rebounds), having tallied one and coming within an assist of another, and a rebound in another. Rondo, meanwhile, has regained his form from his Celtics days, and on Friday he tallied 21 assists. Both the Warriors and Pelicans like to play at a fast pace, which in turn means more possessions and more opportunities for absolute brilliant play from these players, who coincidentally each have an additional talent of getting under their opponent’s skin.