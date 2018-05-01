Game 3 Preview: Warriors at Pelicans - 5/4/18

Leading the series 2-0, the Warriors will try to take their success on the road when they travel to New Orleans to take on the Pelicans in Game 3 on Friday night.



Game 3

Friday, May 4

5:00 p.m.

Smoothie King Center

New Orleans, LA

WATCH: ESPN

RADIO: 95.7 The Game, Warriors Mobile App and Warriors at PelicansGame 3Friday, May 45:00 p.m.Smoothie King CenterNew Orleans, LAWATCH: ESPNRADIO: 95.7 The Game, Warriors Mobile App and Warriors Radio Network

THE BIG EASY

Leading the series 2-0, the Warriors travel to New Orleans to face the Pelicans in the next two games of the series, beginning with Game 3 on Friday night. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. (Pacific). Watch the action on ESPN, or listen to the call on 95.7 The Game, the Warriors Mobile App and the Warriors Radio Network.

LAST TIME OUT

Stephen Curry scored 28 points in 27 minutes in his first game back from injury, leading the Dubs to a 121-116 victory over the Pelicans in Game 2 on Tuesday. Full Recap