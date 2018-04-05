Game Preview: Warriors vs. Pelicans - 4/7/18

The Warriors host the Pelicans at Oracle Arena on Saturday night in Golden State's final home game of the regular season.



The Warriors host the New Orleans Pelicans at Oracle Arena on Saturday night in Golden State's final home game of the regular season. As part of Fan Night, all fans in attendance will receive a Warriors Fan Night t-shirt, courtesy of Adobe. Saturday’s game represents the fourth and final matchup between the two teams this season, after Golden State swept each of their first three encounters. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Watch the action on NBC Sports Bay Area, or listen to the call on 95.7 The Game, the Warriors Mobile App and the Warriors Radio Network. FIND TICKETS

LAST TIME OUT

The Dubs' winning streak came to an end with a 126-106 road loss to the Pacers on Thursday night. Full Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW NOP 57-22 45-34 2nd in West 5th in West PTS: 113.8 (1st) PTS: 111.4 (4th) REB: 43.6 (17th) REB: 44.3 (10th) AST: 29.5 (1st) AST: 26.5 (3rd)

LAST GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Quinn Cook, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and JaVale McGee

NOP: Rajon Rondo, Jrue Holiday, E'Twuan Moore, Nikola Mirotic and Anthony Davis INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Andre Iguodala (left knee soreness) and Nick Young (flu-like symptoms) are probable. Shaun Livingston (right knee soreness) is doubtful. Omri Casspi (sprained right ankle), Stephen Curry (left MCL sprain), and Patrick McCaw (lumbar spine contusion) are out. Team Notes

NOP: Ian Clark (right ankle) is TBA. Alexis Ajinca (right knee injury), DeMarcus Cousins (left achilles rupture) and Frank Jackson (right foot fracture) are out. Team Notes

A CHANCE FOR 30

The Warriors have topped 30 home victories in each of the last three seasons, and they have one final chance to make 4-for-4 on Saturday night. A win over the visiting New Orleans Pelicans would conclude the home portion of Golden State’s regular season with a record of 30-11, ensuring they would finish with no worse than the fifth-best home record in the league. They’ve had a tough go of it at Oracle Arena lately, however, as the Dubs have won only two of their last six home games. A victory on Thursday would not only push Golden State to the 30-win milestone, but also set the tone for the playoffs, where the Warriors would be guaranteed to have homecourt advantage through at least the first two rounds.

TEAM LEADERS GSW NOP PTS: Durant (26.5) PTS: Davis (28.1) REB: Green (7.7) REB: Cousins (12.9) AST: Green (7.3) AST: Rondo (8)

NEW ORLEANS SCOUTING REPORT

The Western Conference playoff picture is as jumbled as it gets, but there’s a chance Saturday’s game could be a first round playoff preview. With a record of 45-34 on the season, the Pelicans have the exact same record as both San Antonio and Oklahoma City, but currently sit in fifth place in the West due to tiebreakers. However, they sit just 1.0 game behind Utah in fourth place, and only 1.0 game ahead of Denver in ninth. They’ll face the Warriors on the back end of a back-to-back after defeating the Suns in Phoenix on Friday night, and at this point, any loss could ultimately mean the end of their season. Anthony Davis has been as dominant as any player in the NBA this season, and his 28.1 points per game average trails only James Harden for the highest scoring average of any player in the league. With the Pelicans desperate for a victory, and Golden State looking to end the home portion of their season on a high note, expect a playoff-like atmosphere at Oracle Arena on Saturday night.