Game Preview: Warriors at Pacers - 4/5/18

The Warriors will close out their brief two-game road trip against the Indiana Pacers on Thursday.



Thursday, April 5

4:00 p.m.

Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Indianapolis, IN

WATCH: NBCSBA

YOU AGAIN

Riding a three-game winning streak, the Warriors will attempt to keep the good times rolling when they travel to Indianapolis to take on the Pacers on Thursday. This will be the second and final matchup between the two teams this season, after Indiana prevailed 92-81 in their first encounter back on March 27th. Tipoff is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. (Pacific). Watch the action on TNT, or listen to the call on 95.7 The Game, the Warriors Mobile App and the Warriors Radio Network.

LAST TIME OUT

Kevin Durant notched his third-straight double-double with 34 points and 10 rebounds to help lead Golden State to a 111-107 victory in Oklahoma City on Tuesday night. Full Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW IND 57-21 46-32 2nd in West 5th in East PTS: 113.9 (1st) PTS: 105.7 (17th) REB: 43.7 (17th) REB: 42.2 (22nd) AST: 29.5 (1st) AST: 22.1 (23rd)

LAST GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Quinn Cook, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Zaza Pachulia

IND: Darren Collison, Victor Oladipo, Bojan Bogdanovic, Thaddeus Young and Myles Turner INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Kevon Looney (flu-like symptoms) is available to play. Nick young (flu-like symptoms) is questionable. Andre Iguodala (left knee soreness), Omri Casspi (sprained right ankle), Stephen Curry (left MCL sprain) and Patrick McCaw (lumbar spine contusion) are out. Team Notes

IND: None. Team Notes

FEAST ON THE EAST

It’s already been a very successful regular season for the Warriors when it comes to their interconference road schedule, and they have a chance on Thursday night to cement themselves in the NBA record books. Golden State has played 14 road games against Eastern Conference teams this season, losing only one (at Boston on November 16th). With a win on Thursday in Indianapolis, the Warriors would tie the 2006-07 Phoenix Suns (14-1) for the best road record by a Western Conference team against the Eastern Conference in a single season in NBA history.

TEAM LEADERS GSW IND PTS: Durant (26.5) PTS: Oladipo (23.4) REB: Green (7.8) REB: Sabonis (7.7) AST: Green (7.4) AST: Collison (5.4)

INDIANA SCOUTING REPORT

The Pacers are trying to become the first Eastern Conference team to win both regular season meetings against the Warriors since Charlotte did so in the 2013-14 season. They defeated Golden State by a score of 92-81 at Oracle Arena on March 27th, which represented the latest in a season the Warriors had ever faced an opponent for the first time. The Dubs were without Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green in that game, however, and the latter three of that foursome has since returned to action and played a large role in Golden State’s current winning streak. With a record of 46-32, the Pacers have already clinched a playoff spot, and currently sit two games behind Philadelphia for homecourt advantage in the first round. Victor Oladipo scored a game-high 24 points in Indiana’s previous win over Golden State and leads the Pacers with an average of 23.4 points per contest. If the Warriors can make life tough on Oladipo on the offensive end, it could go a long way towards securing a fourth-straight victory.