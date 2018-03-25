Game Preview: Warriors vs. Pacers - 3/27/18

Golden State’s homestand continues on Tuesday when the Warriors take on the Pacers for the first time this season.

NICE TO MEET YOU

It may be the end of March, but on Tuesday at Oracle Arena, the Warriors will take on the Indiana Pacers for the first time this season. It’s the first of two matchups between the two teams this season, and the two sides will complete the season series in Indiana on April 5. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Watch the action on NBC Sports Bay Area, or listen to the call on 95.7 The Game, the Warriors Mobile App and the Warriors Radio Network. FIND TICKETS

LAST TIME OUT

Down their four leading scorers, the Warriors lacked the firepower to defeat a red-hot Jazz team, falling 110-91 to Utah on Sunday night. Full Recap