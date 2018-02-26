Game Preview: Warriors at Wizards - 2/28/18

The Warriors continue their road trip on Wednesday against the Washington Wizards.



Wednesday, Feb. 28

5:00 p.m.

Capital One Arena

Washington, D.C.

WATCH: NBCSBA, ESPN

RADIO: 95.7 The Game, Warriors at WizardsWednesday, Feb. 285:00 p.m.Capital One ArenaWashington, D.C.WATCH: NBCSBA, ESPNRADIO: 95.7 The Game, Warriors Radio Network

NATION'S CAPITAL

Riding a three-game winning streak, the Warriors road trip continues in Washington D.C. on Wednesday against the Wizards. This will be the second and final matchup between the two teams this season, after Golden State edged the Wizards 120-117 in their only prior encounter back on October 27th. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. Watch the action on NBC Sports Bay Area and ESPN, or listen to Tim Roye with the call on 95.7 The Game, the Warriors Mobile App and the Warriors Radio Network.

LAST TIME OUT

Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry all topped the 20-point plateau in Golden State's 125-111 road win over the Knicks on Monday night. Full Recap