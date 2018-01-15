Game Preview: Warriors at Bulls - 1/17/18

The Warriors look to tie a franchise record with their 14th-straight road win on Wednesday against the Bulls.



Wednesday, January 17

5:00 p.m.

United Center

WATCH: NBCSBA

RADIO: 95.7 The Game, Warriors at BullsWednesday, January 175:00 p.m.United CenterWATCH: NBCSBARADIO: 95.7 The Game, Warriors Radio Network

WINDY CITY ON WEDNESDAY

Coming off their third-straight win to begin their current road trip, the Warriors head to Chicago to take on the Bulls on Wednesday night. This will be the second and final meeting between the teams this season, after Golden State scored a season-high 143 points on their way to a win in their first encounter back on November 24. Tipoff is schedule for 5:00 p.m. (Pacific). Watch the action on NBC Sports Bay Area, or listen to the call on 95.7 The Game, the Warriors Mobile App and the Warriors Radio Network.

LAST TIME OUT

Kevin Durant scored 32 points and Draymond Green just missed another triple-double, as the Warriors completed the season sweep over the Cavs on Monday. Full Recap