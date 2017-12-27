Game Preview: Warriors vs. Hornets - 12/29/17

The Warriors welcome the Hornets to Oracle Arena on Authentic Fan Friday .

AUTHENTIC FAN FRIDAY

The Warriors welcome the Hornets to Oracle Arena on Friday night for the first game of their last back-to-back set of 2017. This matchup will be the second and final meeting between the two teams this season, after the Warriors topped the Hornets 101-87 earlier this month. The game falls on Authentic Fan Friday, and all fans in attendance will receive a free cheer card, courtesy of NBC Sports Bay Area. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. (Pacific) and fans can watch the action on NBC Sports Bay Area, or listen to the call on 95.7 The Game, the Warriors Mobile App and the Warriors Radio Network. FIND TICKETS

LAST TIME OUT

Patrick McCaw notched a season-high with 18 points in Golden State's 126-101 home victory over the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night. Full Recap