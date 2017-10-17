Game Preview: Warriors at Pelicans - 10/20/17

The Warriors look to bounce back from their Opening Night loss when they travel to New Orleans to take on the Pelicans on Friday.



Friday, October 20

6:30 p.m.

Smoothie King Center

New Orleans, LA

WATCH: NBCSBA, ESPN

THE BEGINNING OF THE ROAD

After falling in the final seconds to the Rockets on Opening Night, the Warriors will attempt to earn their first victory of the 2017-18 season when they begin a three-game road trip in New Orleans on Friday. This will be the first of four matchups between the Warriors and Pelicans this season, with each side hosting two games on their home floor. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. (Pacific). Watch the action on NBC Sports Bay Area and ESPN, or listen to the call on 95.7 The Game on the Warriors Radio Network.

LAST TIME OUT

Kevin Durant's potential game-winning shot left his hand a fraction of a second too late and the Dubs were left with a 122-121 defeat on Tuesday. Full Recap

HEAD-TO-HEAD LAST SEASON

Golden State swept the four-game season series with the Pelicans last year. In fact, the Warriors have won seven in a row over New Orleans, and 17 of the last 18 meetings between the two teams.

PROJECTED STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Zaza Pachulia

NOP: Jrue Holiday, E'Twaun Moore, Dante Cunningham, Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Andre Iguodala (back strain) and Draymond Green (left knee strain) are available to play. Omri Casspi (left ankle sprain) is out. Team Notes

NOP: Alex Ajinca (right knee injury), Omer Asik (illness), Solomon Hill (left hamstring tear), Frank Jackson (right foot fracture) and Rajon Rondo (left core muscle injury) are out. Team Notes

DIALING LONG DISTANCE

The Warriors were a hair of a second away from starting their 2017-18 season with a victory, and their proficiency from three-point range was a big reason why. The Dubs made 11 of their 17 first half three-point attempts against the Rockets, and 16 of their 30 attempts from beyond the arc in the game. This is coming on the heels of a season in which Golden State ranked third in the NBA in three-point percentage and three-pointers made per game. The Pelicans, on the other hand, struggled from three-point range in their season-opening loss to the Grizzlies, making just seven of their 25 attempts from long distance. If such a disparity occurs on Friday, it could prove to be the difference in the game.

TEAM LEADERS GSW

PTS: Young (23.0)

REB: Green (11.0)

AST: Green (13.0) NOP

PTS: Davis (33.0)

REB: Davis (18.0)

AST: Holiday (4.0)

NEW ORLEANS SCOUTING REPORT

The Pelicans may not be the best three-point shooting team in the league, but their frontcourt is about as talented as it gets. Perennial All-Stars Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins are beginning their first full season together, and New Orleans will likely go as far as that duo will take them. They each recorded double-doubles and combined for 61 points, 28 rebounds and eight blocks in the season-opener. Expect the Pelicans to lean heavily on Davis and Cousins in their home-opener on Friday, particularly if Golden State’s Draymond Green is unable to play.