Recap: Miami Heat beat San Antonio Spurs on London Perrantes' clutch jumper

The Miami Heat defeated the San Antonio Spurs 75-74 in the Las Vegas Summer League at Cox Pavilion on Saturday.

Despite the fact that San Antonio led for the majority of this game, Miami did an incredible job of fighting back and completing the unlikely comeback. In fact, the Spurs led for all but two minutes of this game as the Heat's only second half lead came with four seconds left on a game-winning jumper by London Perrantes. Miami did most of their damage in the second half, outscoring San Antonio 39-29. Three-point shooting hurt the Spurs, as they went just 3-of-18 from long range. Miami only shot 42 percent for the game, but they hit over 50 percent of their shots in the second half.

Bam Adebayo built off his nice Orlando Summer League by providing 18 points, 10 rebounds and two steals in this comeback win. Zach Auguste totaled 17 points and nine rebounds on 8-of-12 shooting. Perrantes started at point guard and accumulated 12 points, two rebounds, five assists and three steals, while scoring the final eight points for the Heat, including the game-winner.

Bryn Forbes was San Antonio's best player, as he led the team with 18 points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals. Dejounte Murray accrued eight points, nine rebounds and four assists. Shayne Whittington amassed 16 points, four rebounds and two blocks. First-round pick Derrick White led the bench with 10 points before departing with an apparent leg injury at the end of the third quarter.