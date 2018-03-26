Rockets Week In Review: Week 24

It was an eventful week in Red Nation which saw the Rockets once again wipe the slate clean with a perfect 4-0 record!

The week began with a nationally televised showdown between the Rockets and the red-hot Portland Trailblazers, winners of 13 straight going in. Houston took Portland's best punches but remained last team standing at the final buzzer behind 42 huge points from James Harden.

After a win at home vs. Detroit, the Rockets set a franchise record for most wins in a season with their 59th victory of the current campaign on Saturday night versus New Orleans, a possible first-round playoff matchup.

On Sunday, the squad followed up with victory number 60 in their matchup with Atlanta, becoming the first team in the NBA this season to tally that many wins. The Rockets extended their current win streak to nine games, and so begin this week looking for their third winning streak of at least ten games this season. The last team to record three winning streaks that were ten games or longer in a single season was San Antonio in 2011-12.

James Harden had a triple-double (18 points, 15 assists, 10 rebounds) in three quarters of play Sunday night vs. Atlanta. The feat marked Harden's fourth triple-double of the season and the 35th of his career, all coming as a Rocket. Houston is 29-6 in contests in which Harden records a triple-double. During the Rockets current nine-game winning streak, Harden is averaging 28.3 points, 8.5 assists and 7.0 rebounds.

Houston hit 20 3-pointers last night vs. Atlanta. Dating back to last season the Rockets have hit 20+ 3-pointers 18 times and 20 times overall in franchise history. No other NBA team has more than 11 games with 20+ 3FGM in their history. P.J. Tucker hit a career-high tying four 3-pointers last night vs. Atlanta. He is averaging 1.9 3-pointers made on 42.2% shooting over the past 26 games. The Rockets are 27-1 when Tucker hits at least two 3-pointers this season.

The Rockets will look to continue their winning ways this week with tilts against Chicago (Tues.) and Phoenix (Fri.) at Toyota Center before briefly heading to San Antonio (Sun.) for a one-game road trip.

