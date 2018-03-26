Power Rankings Roundup: Week 24

NBA.com - 1st - Before Sunday, the Rockets were the only franchise that had won a championship and had never won 60 games in a season. They've now accomplished the latter and may soon clinch the No. 1 overall seed (a combination of Houston wins and Golden State losses adding up to three will do the trick), allowing them to take their foot off the gas pedal if they so choose. Their offense has taken a small step backward with Chris Paul missing the last few games with a sore hamstring (he's expected to play against the Bulls on Tuesday), but they rank third defensively since the All-Star break (102.4 points allowed per 100 possessions), even though 10 of their 17 post-break games have been against top-10 offenses. They held the 10th-ranked Pelicans (a potential first-round opponent) to 39 percent shooting in a wire-to-wire win on Saturday.

ESPN.com - 1st - Houston has been on fire lately, going 26-1 in the past 27 games. On Saturday, the Rockets tallied their 59th win, most in a season in franchise history (they added No. 60 on Sunday night). The previous record was 58 victories in 1993-94, when the Rockets won their first of two consecutive NBA championships.

SI.com - 1st - The Rockets need to severely curtail James Harden and Chris Paul’s minutes over the season’s final couple weeks. No need to risk anything here. It’s time to gear up for this franchise’s most important playoff run in two decades.

CBSSports.com - 1st - The Rockets have dealt with plenty of injuries and even missed Chris Paul for a huge chunk of time, but they have still managed to hold on to the league's best record this season. They'll try to dodge the injury bug a bit longer while Chris Paul works his way back from a hamstring injury.

